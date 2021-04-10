10 killed, 30 injured after truck carrying devotees falls into ditch in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah

NEW DELHI: At least 10 people were killed and almost 30 injured after a truck skidded of a road and fell into a deep gorge in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district on Saturday (April 10). According to reports, the road mishap took place at the Kasauwa area of the district when the DCM bus fell into the ditch.

According to police, all the passengers were travelling from Agra to Lakhna Devi Temple in Etawah.

Live TV

Upon receiving the information, police and administrative officials reached the spot and began relief and rescue operations. Meanwhile, identification of dead bodies is yet to be carried out.