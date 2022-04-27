हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tamil Nadu

11 killed after temple chariot procession in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur comes into contact with live wire

The incident took place when the Appar temple chariot procession was underway, the PTI news agency reported.

11 killed after temple chariot procession in Tamil Nadu&#039;s Thanjavur comes into contact with live wire
Photo credits: Zee Media

New Delhi: At least 11 people have been killed after coming into contact with a high tension transmission line during a temple chariot procession in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur, ANI news agency reported on Wednesday (April 27, 2022) morning.

As per the latest reports, the deceased also included children. 

The incident took place at nearby Kalimedu when the Appar temple chariot procession was underway, the PTI news agency reported

The temple car was negotiating a turn and faced some obstacles before being reversed when it came in to contact with the overhead line. The people standing on the chariot were thrown in the impact, PTI said.

Three persons who had suffered injuries have been admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has ordered to provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the victims. The Chief Minister will also visit the accident site on Wednesday.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tamil NaduElectrocutionprocessionThanjavur
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi to chair COVID-19 review meeting with CMs today to assess the situation

Must Watch

PT2M3S

Zee Top 10: 'All Ministers To Submit Property Details'-CM Yogi