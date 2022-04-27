New Delhi: At least 11 people have been killed after coming into contact with a high tension transmission line during a temple chariot procession in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur, ANI news agency reported on Wednesday (April 27, 2022) morning.

As per the latest reports, the deceased also included children.

The incident took place at nearby Kalimedu when the Appar temple chariot procession was underway, the PTI news agency reported

The temple car was negotiating a turn and faced some obstacles before being reversed when it came in to contact with the overhead line. The people standing on the chariot were thrown in the impact, PTI said.

Three persons who had suffered injuries have been admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has ordered to provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the victims. The Chief Minister will also visit the accident site on Wednesday.