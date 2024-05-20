New Delhi: The police arrested 10 Naxalites on Monday in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, one of the arrested Naxalites carried an award of Rs 1 lakh on his head, officials said.

Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan informed that Madvi Buska, Madvi Joga, Madkam Deva and seven others were arrested during an anti-Naxalite operation from the forest near Duled village.

Sukma SP informed that the Personnel of the state police's District Reserve Guard, local police and 204th, 206th and 208th battalions of CRPF's elite CoBRA unit were out on an operation.

Buska, with a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head, served as a militia commander under the Eranpalli Revolutionary People's Council (RPC). Meanwhile, Madkam held the position of president within its agriculture wing and Joga was section 'A' militia deputy commander under the Peddabodkel RPC, the official said, PTI reported

The other seven were lower-ranking caders who had been involved in several Naxalite-related incidents of violence, the official said.