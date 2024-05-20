Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2751053
NewsIndia
NAXALITES ARRESTED

10  Naxalites Apprehended In Chhattisgarh's Sukma District

The  Chhattisgarh police arrested 10 Naxalites on Monday in the Sukma district 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: May 20, 2024, 11:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

10  Naxalites Apprehended In Chhattisgarh's Sukma District Representational Image

New Delhi: The police arrested 10 Naxalites on Monday in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, one of the arrested Naxalites carried an award of  Rs 1 lakh on his head, officials said.

Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan informed that Madvi Buska, Madvi Joga, Madkam Deva and seven others were arrested during an anti-Naxalite operation from the forest near Duled village.

Sukma SP informed that the Personnel of the state police's District Reserve Guard, local police and 204th, 206th and 208th battalions of CRPF's elite CoBRA unit were out on an operation. 

Buska, with a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head, served as a militia commander under the Eranpalli Revolutionary People's Council (RPC). Meanwhile, Madkam held the position of president within its agriculture wing and Joga was section 'A' militia deputy commander under the Peddabodkel RPC, the official said, PTI reported

The other seven were lower-ranking caders who had been involved in several Naxalite-related incidents of violence, the official said.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Indians' in danger in Kyrgyzstan!
DNA Video
DNA: Flash floods hit Old Courtallam waterfalls
DNA Video
DNA: Saudi Arabia makes history with first-ever swimsuit fashion show
DNA Video
DNA: Brutal heat scorches northwest India
DNA Video
DNA: How will Kejriwal save Bibhav Kumar?
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court's big questions to the Election Commission
DNA Video
DNA: Congress 'left' Kejriwal's support?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Fraud' in AIIMS
DNA Video
DNA: Who is 'powerful' in the fifth phase?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Adhir-Kharge clash over Mamata?