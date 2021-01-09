10 newborns killed in Maharashtra hospital fire, PM Narendra Modi calls it 'heartwrenching'

NEW DELHI: At least 10 newborns, aged between one and three months, died after a fire broke out in the special newborn care unit of the hospital in Maharashtra's Bhandara district in the early hours on Saturday (January 9), doctors said. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressed his grief over the incident and ordered an inquiry into the fire incident. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of children who died in the fire.

Prime Minister Narendra expressed his grief over the incident, saying, "Heart-wrenching tragedy where we have lost precious young lives. My thoughts are with all the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover as early as possible," PM Modi said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the death of kids in the fire and said: "The fire accident in Bhandara district hospital, Maharashtra is very unfortunate. I am pained beyond words. My thoughts and condolences are with bereaved families..."

As many as 10 children died in the fire that broke out SNCU of Bhandara District General Hospital.

The Maharashtra government has announced ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of dead children and also ordered an investigation into the cause of the fire. "Deeply pained by the terrible incident at Bhandara, Maharashtra resulting in loss of young lives. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this hour of distress. May God give courage to the families to bear this irreparable loss," Chief Minister tweeted.

A doctor at the hospital told PTI that a nurse first noticed smoke coming out from the neonatal section of the hospital and alerted doctors and other staff who reached there in five minutes. Fire brigade personnel rescued seven babies from the 'inbound ward' of the unit but could not save the 10 other babies, he said.



