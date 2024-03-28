New Delhi: Chaudhary Charan Singh International (CCSI) Airport in Lucknow is set to initiate operations from its newly integrated Terminal 3 (T3) starting from March 31st. On the day of operations, Lucknow Airport will deploy Customer Service Associates and strategic signage to facilitate passengers towards T3's Departure and Arrival areas.

1) Terminal Infrastructure and Capacity

T3, constructed at a cost of Rs 2,400 crore, boasts the capacity to handle 80 lakh passengers annually. Upon completion of Phase 2 construction, this capacity is projected to increase to 1.3 crore passengers per year.

2) Key Features:

The newly constructed T3 incorporates several features such as: -

DigiYatra

Check-in counters

Self-service kiosks

Automated tray retrieval systems

Advanced baggage screening machines

Aerobridges

Enhancing the passenger experience

3) World-Class Experience

CCSI Airport and Akasa Air are collaborating to ensure a seamless transition for passengers, prioritizing the delivery of a world-class experience at T3.

4) Boarding Facilities

The expansion includes an increase in passenger boarding gates from seven to 13 and passenger boarding bridges from two to seven, aiming to boost operational efficiency.

5) Aesthetics:

The airport's design incorporates elements of Uttar Pradesh's art and architecture, with illuminated motifs of 'Chikankari' and 'Mukaish' embroidery.

6) Cultural Elements:

There are graphics that depict stories from epics like the Ramayana and Mahabharata, creating a captivating ambiance.

7) Sustainability Initiatives:

The airport integrates sustainability features and utilizes recyclable materials, aligning with environmental objectives.

8) Connectivity

It is envisioned as a multi-modal travel hub with metro connectivity, intercity electric bus service, and app-based taxi services.

9) Akasa Air's Inaugural Shift

Akasa Air will become the pioneer airline to transfer its entire operations to T3, marking the beginning of the new terminal's utilization.

10) Much-anticipated Intergration

The integration of T3 is expected to enhance operational efficiency and passenger convenience, positioning Lucknow Airport as a significant aviation hub catering to both domestic and international travelers.