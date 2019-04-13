close

1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre

100 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: President Kovind, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi and others pay tribute

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid their tributes to the victims of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. April 13, 2019, marks the 100th anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, in which British forces led by Brigadier General Reginald Dyer opened fire on hundreds of Indians protesting against the oppressive Rowlatt Act of the British government in Amritsar.

"A 100 years ago today, our beloved freedom fighters were martyred at Jallianwala Bagh. A horrific massacre, a stain on civilisation, that day of sacrifice can never be forgotten by India. At this solemn moment, we pay our tribute to the immortals of Jallianwala #PresidentKovind," President Kovind tweeted.

"Today, when we observe 100 years of the horrific Jallianwala Bagh massacre, India pays tributes to all those martyred on that fateful day. Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. Their memory inspires us to work even harder to build an India they would be proud of," the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi visited the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial to pay homage and he was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and state minister Navjot Singh Sidhu. 

British High Commissioner to India Sir Dominic Asquith also laid the wreath at the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial and penned a message on the visitor's book, which read, "The events of Jallianwala Bagh 100 years ago today reflects a shameful act in the British-Indian history. We deeply regret what happened and the suffering caused. I am pleased today that the UK and India have and remain committed to developing further a thriving 21st century partnership." 

Meanwhile, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will arrive in Amritsar on Saturday afternoon for the main function to commemorate the 100 years of the massacre.

Hundreds of people holding candles and the national flag marched through Amritsar on Friday, on the eve of the centenary. Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore, CM Amarinder Singh, cabinet minister Om Prakash Soni and others, including members of the families of those killed in the massacre, joined the candlelight march.

Earlier this week, British Prime Minister Theresa May told the British parliament that "the tragedy of Jallianwala Bagh in 1919 is a shameful scar on British Indian history."

(With agencies inputs)

