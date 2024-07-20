1000 Indian Students Return From Bangladesh As Quota Protests Claims 115 Lives

Approximately 1000 Indian students have safely returned to India via land ports and regular flights from Dhaka and Chittagong airports amid the ongoing student protests in Bangladesh. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has been actively coordinating with various authorities to facilitate the smooth return of Indian citizens. A significant number, 778 students, crossed back through land ports, while about 200 took regular flights.

Bangladesh is still experiencing violence days after clashes over the allocation of government jobs. According to various reports, the death toll now stands at 115.

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka, along with Assistant High Commissions in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Sylhet, and Khulna, have been instrumental in aiding Indian nationals' return in light of the recent events in Bangladesh. The MEA has been working closely with local authorities to ensure safe passage to border crossings along the India-Bangladesh border.

"Our High Commission in Dhaka and Assistant High Commissions are constantly in contact with over 4000 students across various Bangladeshi universities, providing all necessary support. We've also helped students from Nepal and Bhutan cross into India upon their request," stated the MEA.

Additionally, the High Commission and Assistant High Commissions maintain regular communication with the Bangladesh authorities to guarantee the safety and security of Indian nationals and students. Security escorts are provided for road travel during repatriation via selected land ports when needed.

Concurrently, the High Commission in Dhaka is coordinating with Bangladesh's civil aviation and airlines to maintain continuous flight services to India from Dhaka and Chittagong, available for our nationals' journey back home.

The MEA mentioned that the High Commission of India in Dhaka and the Assistant High Commissions of India in Bangladesh remain available for any assistance required by Indian nationals through the emergency contact numbers.