108 feet tall Indian flag hoisted in Kupwara

Srinagar: In the place where the terrorist was caught in the 70s in Kashmir, today the 108 feet tall tricolour was hoisted in Kashmir.The 108-feet tricolour tall was hoisted on Friday at the place where the JKLF founder Maqbool Bhat was caught in the 1970s. This is the tallest flag in the Kupwara region of North Kashmir. It is installed in Langate Park, which comes under Handwara. Foundation stone of the project was laid on 05 July 2022 and the National flag was dedicated to the Nation today. To commemorate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' a 108 feet high Monumental National Flag installed at Langate Park of famous Handwara Town ‘The gate to Bangus’. Flag Hosting of 108ft Monumental National Flag At Langate Handwara By Div Com Kashmir P K Pole along with other officers were present.

The project is undertaken by civil administration. The 108 feet monumental National Flag is the one of the tallest flag ever installed in entire North Kashmir’s Kupwara region. The presence of such monumental National Flag is believed will draw thousands of visitors and add beauty to the region and will instil spirit of Nationalism among local populace.

A huge quince especially local youth and students witnessed the memorable event with full of patriotic fervor.

Amidst the cheers of the local citizens of Langate, the high mast flag was ceremoniously dedicated to Nation, in a very dignified function organised by locals' agencies.

Pertained to mention here Flag was hoisted at this place where JKLF founder then known as National Liberation Front (NLF) Maqbool Butt was caught in 1976 by police.

Maqbool Butt was said one of the first Pakistan trained terrorist. In Pakistan, they were also given training to explode and use small arms. On 10 June 1966, two groups of this front entered India from Pakistan and kidnapped a CID police inspector, who was later murdered.

In 1976, Maqbool Butt was caught in Langate by police. Then Maqbool Butt was sent to Tihar Jail in Delhi. Maqbool Butt was hanged in Tihar on 11 February 1984.