Chargesheet filed against CRPF personnel working as ISI agent in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) has filed charges against an "ISI agent," a serving CPRF member from the Kokernag area of Anantnag district in south Kashmir.The case was filed at the police station after receiving credible information from a reliable source that Zulafkar Ali Khatana, a serving constable in the CRPF posted in CRPF 171-Bn, had conspired with and acted at the behest of Pakistan-based terror organization(s) and ISI agents and collected and provided secret and classified information regarding the location of vital defence installations, as well as shared confidential documents. “Investigation was set into motion for the logical conclusion of the case for judicial determination, which has been completed in less than six months period by the SIA (Kashmir),” the officer said.

The officer said that Khatana aided the enemy and adversary in strategies attacks on India and acted on the instructions received from the “adversary in its ongoing campaign undertaken by the enemy in subverting the government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir by assisting the enemy.”

According to a police officer, the challan was produced before the Court of Special Judge Designated under NIA Act (TADA/POTA) Srinagar under Section 13, 18, 38, 39 UA(P) Act r/w Section, 121, 121-A IPC and Section 3 of Official Secrets Act, Section 3 Enemy Agent Ordinance against the ISI operative Zulfkar Ali Khatana son of Altaf Hussain Khatana R/O K

It is pertinent to mention here that the terror handlers namely Yousuf Baloch alias Zarar alias Qari Maviah alias Hafiz alias Aziz Bai and agents of ISI across the border (based in Pak) have used cyberspace for instigating, enticing and motivating Kashmiri youth to join terrorist ranks, raise funds, and provide logistics for running terror modules, he said.

“Amongst the handlers, in Pakistan, their identities are being ascertained and action to expose them and submit evidence against them would follow during the further course of investigation which is continuing,” the officer said, adding, “These handlers had motivated the accused to act as their sub-agent and provide the desired confidential information besides, to arrange logistics for infiltrating terrorists and other required designs for sabotage and carrying out attacks on security forces/vital installations to meet the objective of secession of J & K from the Union of India.”