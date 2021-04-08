109 COVID-19 vaccination centres shut in Pune due to vaccine shortage, claims NCP MP Supriya Sule

New Delhi: Lok Sabha MP and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule alleged on Wednesday (April 7) that around 109 COVID-19 vaccination centres remained closed in Pune due to a shortage of the vaccines.

Sule further claimed that several people returned back home without getting vaccinated because of a lack of coronavirus vaccines. “Pune District vaccinated 55,539 persons today in 391 vaccination centers today. Several thousand people went back without being vaccinated because the vaccines stock was exhausted,” the NCP leader said in a tweet.

“109 centers remained shut today because they had no stock of vaccines. Our momentum may be lost due to lack of stock, we remain determined to vaccinate every consenting person to save lives, to break the chain of infection and to get our economy back on its feet at the earliest,” she added.

Pune District vaccinated 55,539 persons today in 391 vaccination centers today. Several thousand people went back without being vaccinated because the vaccines stock was exhausted...1/3 — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) April 7, 2021

Sule also urged Union health minister Harsh Vardhan to help with the COVID-19 vaccines. “Requesting Hon. Dr Harsh Vardhan ji to kindly help us with the COVID 19 vaccines,” she wrote on Twitter.

As per Health Ministry data released on Wednesday, Pune reported 10,907 new Covid-19 cases, while 62 patients died and 7,832 recovered in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Harsh Vardhan refuted the Maharashtra government's claim of shortage of vaccines and called it "utterly baseless". "The inability of the Maharashtra government to act responsibly is beyond comprehension. To spread panic among the people is to compound the folly further. Vaccine supplies are being monitored on a real-time basis, and state governments are being apprised regularly about it. Allegations of vaccine shortage are utterly baseless," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

His response came after Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope claimed that many inoculation centres are being shut in the state due to a shortage of coronavirus vaccines and that the state now has 14 lakh doses which would only last for three days.

Maharashtra continues to log the highest number of daily cases in the nation. The state reported 59,907 new COVID-19 cases and 322 deaths in the last 24 hours.

(With inputs from agencies)

