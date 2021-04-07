From food delivery services to facilities for senior citizens, check BMC's new COVID-19 guidelines

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued new guidelines for Mumbai as the city reels under a fresh wave of COVID-19 cases. On Wednesday (April 7, 2021) the new rules are regarding online food delivering services, eye clinics other health check-up centres and domestic help for senior citizens.

These new guidelines are in addition to the ongoing strict COVID-19 measures which include state-wide night curfew and weekend lockdown.

Here's BMC new COVID-19 guidelines:

* Online food services such as Zomato, Swiggy, others have been allowed to operate 24x7.

* Eye-clinics, spectacle shops have been allowed to function.

* Domestic help workers such as house maids, drivers, servant staff for senior citizen have been allowed to cater their services from 7 am to 10 pm.

Meanwhile, BMC has restricted the entry of people at its headquarters and other offices in the city. As per a circular issued by the civic body on Monday, barring public representatives and citizens who have scheduled meetings, no other visitor will be allowed inside the offices.

On Wednesday, Mumbai reports 10,428 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 4,82,760 and with and 23 people succumbing to the disease the death toll is at 11,851.