At Least 13 Dead After Stepwell Collapses At Indore Temple; PM Modi 'Extremely Pained' By Mishap

New Delhi: At least 13 people died after a stepwell collapsed in the premises of Baleshwar Mahadev temple in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Thursday (March 30, 2023). According to the latest updates, 17 people have been rescued so far and a rescue operation is currently underway to save some other people stuck in the well.

The space where the well is located was narrow, and therefore, hindrances are being faced during the rescue operation, the officials said.

As per reports, the well that collapsed was at least 50-60 feet deep and was full of water.

Madhya Pradesh | Ten people rescued so far after a stepwell collapsed at Indore temple. Rescue operation is underway. pic.twitter.com/0AW1dZpsUK — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 30, 2023

#WATCH | Stepwell collapse at Indore temple | "As per the latest info, 11 bodies have been recovered. Of the 19 people who were rescued, two died. So, a total of 13 have died. Order has been given to probe into the incident," says Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. pic.twitter.com/4HgzkSGUlI — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 30, 2023

The incident occurred when scores of people gathered at the temple to offer their prayers on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is "extremely pained" by the mishap.

In a tweet, Modi said that he has spoken to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan to take an update on the situation.

"Extremely pained by the mishap in Indore. Spoke to CM Shivraj Chouhan Ji and took an update on the situation. The state government is spearheading rescue and relief work at a quick pace. My prayers with all those affected and their families," he tweeted.

CM Chouhan has announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured persons.