Bharatpur (Rajasthan): A tragic accident occurred on the Jaipur-Agra National Highway near Hantra village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan on Wednesday, news agency ANI reported. A trailer rammed into a bus that was parked on the highway for repairs, killing 11 people and injuring 12 others. The bus was carrying passengers from Bhavnagar in Gujarat to Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. Some of the passengers were inside the bus while some were outside when the trailer hit them. The police have sent the bodies to a mortuary and the injured to the RBM hospital in Bharatpur. The police are investigating the cause of the accident.

"11 people died and 12 people were injured after a trailer collided with a stationary bus. The incident took place on the Jaipur-Agra National Highway near the Hantra village in Rajasthan's Bharatpur. The passengers were heading to Uttar Pradesh's Mathura from Gujarat's Bhavnagar. The bus was standing on the highway while its repairing work was going on. Some passengers were in the bus while some were standing outside when the collision took place", ANI Quoted Bharatpur SP Mridul Kachawa as saying.

