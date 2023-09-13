trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2661729
NewsIndia
BHARATPUR ACCIDENT

11 Die As Trailer Rams Into Bus On Jaipur-Agra Highway In Rajasthan's Bharatpur

A trailer rammed into a bus that was parked on the highway for repairs, killing 11 people and injuring 12 others. The bus was carrying passengers from Bhavnagar in Gujarat to Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 09:03 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

11 Die As Trailer Rams Into Bus On Jaipur-Agra Highway In Rajasthan's Bharatpur

Bharatpur (Rajasthan): A tragic accident occurred on the Jaipur-Agra National Highway near Hantra village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan on Wednesday, news agency ANI reported. A trailer rammed into a bus that was parked on the highway for repairs, killing 11 people and injuring 12 others. The bus was carrying passengers from Bhavnagar in Gujarat to Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. Some of the passengers were inside the bus while some were outside when the trailer hit them. The police have sent the bodies to a mortuary and the injured to the RBM hospital in Bharatpur. The police are investigating the cause of the accident.

"11 people died and 12 people were injured after a trailer collided with a stationary bus. The incident took place on the Jaipur-Agra National Highway near the Hantra village in Rajasthan's Bharatpur. The passengers were heading to Uttar Pradesh's Mathura from Gujarat's Bhavnagar. The bus was standing on the highway while its repairing work was going on. Some passengers were in the bus while some were standing outside when the collision took place", ANI Quoted Bharatpur SP Mridul Kachawa as saying.


Further details are awaited

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train