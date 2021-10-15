हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
accident

11 killed, several injured as tractor overturns in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi

The police have identified the devotees as residents of Pandokhar in Madhya Pradesh who were visiting the Mata Chirouna temple for prayers.

11 killed, several injured as tractor overturns in Uttar Pradesh&#039;s Jhansi
Representational Image

Jhansi: 11 people including seven women and four children were killed and six were injured after a tractor-trolley en-route to a temple on Friday overturned while trying to save an animal that came in the middle of the road in Uttar Pradesh`s Jhansi, said an eye-witness.

Those injured were admitted to a nearby hospital immediately.

Following the accident, the senior police officials of the UP Police reached the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital immediately.

The police have identified the devotees as residents of Pandokhar in Madhya Pradesh who were visiting the Mata Chirouna temple for prayers.

Speaking to ANI, Jhansi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shiv Hari Meena said the tractor-trolley was en route to Mata Chirouna temple where it overturned while saving an animal that came in the middle of the road.

"In the road accident, nearly 15 people have sustained injuries. There are also reports of deaths in the accident. We are still awaiting confirmation from the doctors on the number of deaths. The injured are being treated," said the SSP.

However, the District Magistrate of Jhansi, Andra Vamsi told ANI that the number of deaths would be confirmed after the post-mortem reports come.

Also Read: Four killed, 15 injured as speeding car rams Durga immersion procession in Chhattisgarh

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
accidentRoad accidentUttar PradeshJhansi road accident
Next
Story

Four killed, 15 injured as speeding car rams Durga immersion procession in Chhattisgarh

Must Watch

PT6M28S

Arthur Road Jail: Aryan Khan talks to Shahrukh Khan and Gauri over video call