11 lakh pilgrims part of Kedarnath Dham Yatra in 126 days, break all records

Kedarnath: Eleven lakh pilgrims reached Kedarnath Dham in the last 126 days, breaking the previous record of 10 lakh pilgrims in 2019, according to the data released by officials.

"A record number of passengers have arrived on this visit. The Yatra was affected due to the corona epidemic for two years, but this time the yatra is being conducted duly," District Magistrate (DM) Mayur Dixit said.

Dixit further said, "In the initial phase there were problems due to excessive crowd. There was some shortage in the cleanliness system too, but all the arrangements have been rectified. Therefore, more than five hundred, sanitation workers are providing their services from Rudraprayag to Kedarnath. Also, the departments related to travel are constantly paying attention to their work."

Also Read: Ganesh Visarjan 2022: 10-day grand festival comes to an end- IN PICS

"The instructions have been given to all the departments that there should not be any problem in the journey. Efforts are being made to provide better facilities to the pilgrims in the Dham including the walking route," he added.

Meanwhile, many travellers have arrived and there are still one and a half months left for the journey and all the hotel lodges are booked in advance only. The DM said all efforts are being made to provide better facilities to the people. There is still one and a half months left, and the number of pilgrims to Kedarnath is expected to cross 13 lakh.