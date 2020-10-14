हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Telangana

11 people killed as heavy rains batter Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao puts administration on high alert

Heavy rains lashed Telangana disrupting normal life of people at various places across the state, at least 11 people have reportedly died following incessant rains that lashed several parts of the state on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Heavy rains lashed Telangana disrupting normal life of people at various places across the state, at least 11 people have reportedly died following incessant rains that lashed several parts of the state on Tuesday.

Nine persons died when a boundary wall collapsed in Mohammedia Hills in Bandlaguda due to heavy the rains, Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi informed on Wednesday. Some boulders fell on the compound walls of two houses.. The injured are being treated, a police official said.

While in a separate incident, a 40-year-old woman and her 15-year-old daughter died after the roof of their old house collapsed in Ibrahimpatnam area on Tuesday due to heavy rains, police said.

On Wednesday, the depression over Telangana lay centred near latitude 17.6°N and longitude 79.5°E, about 110 km east-northeast of Hyderabad (Telangana) . It is likely to move further west-northwestwards and gradually weaken into a well marked low pressure area during next 12 hours.

The official rainfall data recorded between 8.30 am to 21.00 hours on Tuesday showed Singapur Township in Medchal Malkajgiri district receiving 292.5 mm of rainfall, followed by 250.8 mm of rainfall at Verkat Palle in Yadadri-Bhongir district.

Many localities in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits received very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall leading to waterlogging on roads and inundation of some low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar told district collectors and police officials that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao enquired about the heavy rains situation in the state and urged the district collectors to remain alert and strictly follow the flood protocol communicated earlier.

While, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said he has spoken to an National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) official and kept a team ready for flood assistance.

TelanganaTelangana rainsHyderabad rains
