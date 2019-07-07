close

West Bengal

112 live bombs recovered in West Bengal, 399 people arrested in raids

In a massive crackdown on violence involving arms and explosives in the city, West Bengal police on Saturday conducted simultaneous raids and recovered 112 pieces of live bombs, six country-made weapons and arrested 399 people under specific and preventive sections.

Birbhum: In a massive crackdown on violence involving arms and explosives in the city, West Bengal police on Saturday conducted simultaneous raids and recovered 112 pieces of live bombs, six country-made weapons and arrested 399 people under specific and preventive sections.

"A simultaneous drive was held throughout Birbhum district and 112 pieces of live crude and socket bombs were recovered from - Nanoor (32), Labpur (40), Panrui (20), Sadaipur (9), Kankartala (9) and Rampurhat (2) - police station areas," said Superintendent of Police (SP) Shyam Singh.

"399 persons - 65 persons in specific cases, 228 persons in preventive sections and 106 persons against pending cases - were arrested," he added.

There has been a hike in the number of violent crimes involving arms and explosives in the region. Just recently, a blast had taken place at the old building of Panchayat Deputy health centre in Birbhum.

"Six country-made arms and ammunition were also recovered, one each from Sadaipur, Rampurhat, Dubrajpur, Nalhati, Mohammad Bazar and Labpur police station area," Singh said.
 

