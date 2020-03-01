112 Wuhan evacuees at quarantine in Delhi's ITBP facility test negative for Coronavirus

New Delhi: All 112 evacuees from Wuhan, China who were housed at ITBP Chhawla quarantine facility in New Delhi have been found negative in the first coronavirus test on Saturday (February 29).

The samples of the evacuees were collected from the Chhawla facility and sent to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi where the test results were found negative.

All the evacuees were brought to the ITBP Centre on February 27, 2020.

The group includes 80 males, 32 females, and 5 children including 76 Indians and 36 foreign nationals and also includes 8 families.

The group of foreign nationals includes 23 from Bangladesh, 6 from China, 2 each from Myanmar and Maldives, and 1 each from Madagascar, South Africa and the US.

Everyone has been provided with basic facilities required at the centre as it was done with the previous batch of evacuees that travelled back to India in the first week of February from Wuhan (China), the epicentre of the epidemic.

Daily monitoring and checkups will also be undertaken by the ITBP medicos.

The expected quarantine period is 14 days.

The second sampling will be done on 14th day of quarantine period and if the results are negative again, then all 112 people will be released from the centre.



Emergency arrangements have also been made at the centre including isolation beds and ambulances.