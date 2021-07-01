112-year-old Emilio Flores Márquez is world's oldest living man, sets Guinness record

New Delhi: The Guinness World Records declared Puerto Rico's Emilio Flores Marquez as the world's oldest living man at the age of 112 years and 326 days. Born in Carolina, east of the Puerto Rican capital of San Juan in 1908, Marquez was recognised by the Guinness as the oldest living man and was awarded a certificate.

Born on August 8, 1908, Marquez is the second oldest child of 11 siblings and spent most of his life working on the family's sugarcane farm.

Marquez also known as "Don Milo" said the secret to his advanced years lay in compassion. "My dad raised me with love and taught me to love everyone. He always told me and my brothers and sisters to do good, to share everything with others. Besides, Christ lives in me," he told Guinness.

Marquez was married for 75 years to Andrea Perez, who passed away in 2010. He now has five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He currently lives in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico, where his two children, Tirsa and “Millito” take care of him.

Sharing his belief to live a happy life he said, "You need to have an abundance of love and to live life without anger".

The previous oldest living man recognized by Guinness World Records was Romania’s Dumitru Comănescu (b. November 21, 1908). He held the record for less than one month before his death on June 27, 2020, at the age of 111 years 219 days.

Following his passing, Guinness World Records then received evidence in support of Emilio, who was born three months earlier than Dumitru.

The oldest person ever to have lived is Jeanne Calment (France), who lived to be 122 years and 164 days. The oldest man ever is Jiroemon Kimura (Japan), who was born on 19 April 1897 and passed away at the age of 116 years and 54 days on 12 June 2013.

The oldest person living (female) is Kane Tanaka (Japan, b. 2 January 1903). Her record was confirmed at the age of 117 years and 41 days on 12 February 2020. She is now aged 118 years and 179 days (as of today) and lives in Fukuoka, Japan, as per data recorded by Guinness.