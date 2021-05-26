11,717 black fungus cases in India so far, Gujarat tops with 2859 patients, Maharashtra 2770

New Delhi: India has registered 11,717 cases of black fungus or mucormycosis as of May 25, with Gujarat leading the list closely followed by Maharashtra. Union Minister Sadananda Gowda shared the information on Twitter and said an additional 29,250 vials of the Amphotericin B drug, used in the treatment of the deadly fungal infection, have been allocated to all states/UTs based on the number of patients under treatment.

Cases of mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, a serious infection, have been found in COVID-19 patients in various states.

Gujarat has logged 2,859 black fungus cases, while Maharashtra 2,770, followed by Andhra Pradesh in the third slot with 768 cases. Delhi has 119 cases of black fungus, as per the data, in contrast with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's statement that the national capital has 620 cases.

Soon after the battle for COVID-19 is over, recovered patients are falling prey to mucormycosis in huge numbers, which leads to fungal infection. The Centre declared it as a notifiable disease while 11 states have already declared it as an epidemic. Owing to the cost of the treatment of mucormycosis that goes up to atleast five lakhs, many poor families are standing helpless as their near ones continue to suffer from the deadly fungal infection.The line of treatment in mucormycosis is urgent and needs to be started as soon as the presence of fungal infections is confirmed in the patients to avoid painful suffering and mortality.

While government hospitals have started giving treatments, many of the private super/multi-speciality hospitals in the national capital told ANI that the cost of treatment can range up to Rs 10 to Rs 15 lakhs per patient excluding post discharge treatment.

(With agency inputs)

