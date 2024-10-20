'12 Bombers, Six Indigo Flights': Bengaluru Airport Command Centre Receives Fresh Threat

Flight Bomb Threats: The issue of bomb threats to airlines doesn't seem to die down soon. In the series of threats being issued allegedly from an X account, the latest one was sent to the Bengaluru airport command centre.

The message, which was sent through an anonymous X account, claimed that there were 12 bombers spread across six Indigo flights, with two bombers on each plane, according to an India Today report. The flights mentioned in the message were IX233, IX375, IX481, IX383, IX549, and IX399.

The flights are departing from several airports, including routes from Mangalore to Dubai and Thiruvananthapuram to Muscat. According to a senior police official, this is the second bomb threat directed at Kempegowda Airport in the past week, the report said.

However, no case has been registered following the threat. Airport authorities have been issued an alert, but Indigo is yet to file a complaint in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, the budget carrier said that six of its flights got bomb threats. After getting the threat, the airlines issued a statement stating that the safety and security of the passengers and crew is top priority and that the airline is closely working with authorities and taking all necessary precautions as per the guidelines.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Vistara and Akasa Air received security threats on twelve flights, prompting the airlines to activate their emergency protocols.

Giving a confirmation pertaining to the development, officials stated that both airlines responded swiftly to ensure the safety and security of passengers and crew.

According to a Vistara spokesperson, the flights that received threats included Flight UK25 (Delhi to Frankfurt), Flight UK106 (Singapore to Mumbai), Flight UK146 (Bali to Delhi), Flight UK116 (Singapore to Delhi), Flight UK110 (Singapore to Pune), and Flight UK107 (Mumbai to Singapore).

"We confirm receiving security threats on social media for six Vistara flights operating on October 20, 2024," the spokesperson said. He further stated that after receiving the threats, all relevant authorities were immediately notified, and security procedures, as directed by them, were carried out.

"In line with the protocols, all relevant authorities were immediately notified, and security procedures, as directed by them, are being carried out. As always, the safety and security of our customers, crew, and aircraft remain our top priority," the Vistara spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, the Akasa Air flights that received security alerts included QP 1102 flying from Ahmedabad to Mumbai, QP 1378 flying from Delhi to Goa, QP 1385 flying from Mumbai to Bagdogra, QP 1406 flying from Delhi to Hyderabad, QP 1519 flying from Kochi to Mumbai, and QP 1526 flying from Lucknow to Mumbai. Akasa Air issued a statement in which the spokesperson of the airline confirmed that the emergency response team was activated immediately upon receiving the alerts.

"The Akasa Air Emergency Response team was immediately activated and initiated all standard operating procedures, including informing regulatory authorities and monitoring the situation in real-time. Captains and crew members of respective flights followed the required emergency procedures and prescribed safety and security protocols in coordination with the local authorities," the spokesperson said.

"The Airport Services teams at all impacted airports coordinated with local authorities to ensure efficient handling of the situation. Refreshments and passenger needs were addressed as required. Following defined procedures and thorough inspections of six aircraft, they have been released for operations," he further stated.

(With ANI Inputs)