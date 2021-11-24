हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Meghalaya

12 Congress MLAs in Meghalaya join Trinamool Congress

Out of 18 Congress MLAs in Meghalaya, 12 including former chief minister Mukul Sangma, have joined, TMC, making it the principal opposition party in the state.

New Delhi: The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday said 12 of the 18 Congress MLAs in Meghalaya, including former chief minister Mukul Sangma, have joined the party. Sangma, the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, was reportedly unhappy with the Congress's top leadership.

A senior leader of the TMC said with the new MLAs, the Trinamool Congress has become the principal opposition party in the state.
Sources said that with an eye on the Meghalaya polls in 2023, team members of poll strategist Prashant Kishor are in Shillong to weigh in TMC's options in the state.

Also read: Amarinder Singh's wife accused of anti-party activities, Congress seeks explanation within 7 days

In 2012, the Meghalaya Pradesh Trinamool Congress was formally launched with an intention to contest from 35 of the state's 60 seats.

