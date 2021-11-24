Amarinder Singh's wife accused of anti-party activities, Congress seeks explanation within 7 days

New Delhi: Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh's wife Preneet Kaur has been accused of indulging in anti-party activities and the Congress party has given her seven days to explain her position on her husband's exit from the party and what she plans to do in future.

Congress' Punjab in-charge Harish Choudhary has written to MP Preneet Kaur. "From the last many days, we are continuously receiving reports from Congress workers, MLAs, leaders from Patiala and the media about your anti-party activities. This information and news has been coming ever since your husband Captain Amarinder Singh ji resigned from the party and floated his own party: Punjab Lok Congress. We are also made aware of your open announcements in the media about siding with your husband's party," Harish Choudhary wrote in a letter to Kaur.

He added that she must explain her stand withing seven days, otherwise "the party will be forced to take necessary disciplinary action."

Congress' Punjab in-charge Harish Choudhary writes to party MP Preneet Kaur, seeking explanation within 7 days on reports of her anti-party activities "... otherwise the party will be forced to take necessary disciplinary action," the letter reads pic.twitter.com/pXsP8GXE7W — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2021

Preneet Kaur who represents the Patiala constituency in the Lok Sabha. Initially, after Amarinder Singh left the party, Kaur had said she had no intention of quitting the Congress. But according to a report in Hindustan Times, Kaur had given hints that she might join her husband's party, though she didn't give much details, when she said, "Captain Amarinder Singh has always stood by the commitment he makes. Main apne parivaar de naal haan (I am with my family)."

Punjab is scheduled to go for Assembly polls in 2022. In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.

(With ANI inputs)

