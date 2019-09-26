close

Pune

12 dead, 15,000 evacuated in Pune due to heavy rains

At least 12 people have died in various rain-related incidents of flooding and wall collapse after heavy rains lashed Maharashtra's Pune district on Thursday. Over 15,000 people have been evacuated to safety by disaster relief teams from areas that were severely waterlogged including Baramti, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

Pic courtesy: ANI

Pune: At least 12 people have died in various rain-related incidents of flooding and wall collapse after heavy rains lashed Maharashtra's Pune district on Thursday. Over 15,000 people have been evacuated to safety by disaster relief teams from areas that were severely waterlogged including Baramti, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

As many as eight people were found dead in the city areas, one body was recovered by fire brigade officials from Ambegaon Khurd area, and three deaths were reported from  Khed Shivapur area of Pune district. 

Out of this, nine people were killed after a wall collapsed in Sahkarnagar area due to torrential rainfall that hit the city since Wednesday night. Among the deceased, there was a nine-year-old boy who died after the wall collapse.

In view of the prevailing situation, Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram declared a holiday for all schools and colleges for Pune district and adjoining areas including Purandar, Baramati, Bhor and Haveli tehsils.

Condoling the deaths, CM Devendra Fadnavis said that the state government was closely monitoring the situation.

"Pained to know about the loss of lives in and around Pune due to heavy rains. My deepest condolences to the families. We are providing all possible assistance needed. State disaster management officials & control room in continuous touch with Pune collector and PMC," CM Fadnavis said.

Four teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) including two in Baramati and two others in Pune cit have been deployed in the district of search and rescue operation. During the rescue operation Sahkar Nagar, the Fire Brigade officials recovered the bodies from under the debris. Over 200 houses were reported to be completely destroyed as due to overwhelming force of water that gushed suddenly. 

Several low-lying areas in and around the city were flooded after it witnessed heavy downpour on Wednesday. Waterlogging was reported in Sinhgad Road, Dhanakwadi, Balajinagar, Ambegaon, Sahakar Nagar, Parvati, Kolhewadi and Kirkatwadi, said Prashant Ranpise, the chief of Fire Brigade. "Fire Brigade personnel are helping the people stranded in flooded areas," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted severe thunderstorm in Mumbai and adjoining regions of Maharashtra.

