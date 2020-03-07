12 dead, several injured in car-tractor collision in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur: At least 11 people died and several sustained injuries in a tragic road accident on NH-28 in Kanti Police Station area of Muzaffarpur, on Saturday (March 7, 2020). The accident occurred after a car and a tractor collided with each other.

As soon as the incident was reported the Kanti police immediately rushed to the spot. SDO Kundan Kumar said that all those who are dead belonged to Hattori district of Muzaffarpur. However, the identity of the deceased are yet to be known.

The accident spot was soon surrounded by a large number of people.

The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital and the number of deaths is likely to go up. (Further details awaited)

3 killed in a road accident in Bhagalpur

In another tragic incident in Bhagalpur district of Bihar, a gipsy of Lodipur police station, a car having Uttar Pradesh number and a truck hit against each other and was left completely damage. One policeman and two other people died on the spot while three people including two policemen were seriously injured.

The police of Sabour police station, Lodipur police station, industrial police station, Bari police station and all the nearby police stations reached the spot immediately and took account of the incident. The injured are admitted to JLNMCH Hospital Mayaganj.

However, the reason for the accident is still not known. (Details awaited)