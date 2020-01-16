12 Delhi-bound trains running late due to bad weather in Northern Railway region

New Delhi: Atleast 12 Delhi-bound trains on Thursday (January 16) are running late by about two to five hours in the Northern Railway region due to bad weather conditions. The low visibility has also affected the movement of as many as 17 Delhi-bound trains on Wednesday.

According to CPRO, Northern Railway, the trains which are running late today include Maldah-Delhi Jn Farakka Express (13483) by five hours, Katihar-Amritsar Express (15707) by 4.15 hours, Dibrugarh-Delhi Jn Brahmputtra Mail (15995) by four hours, followed by Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express (12397) by three hours and Azamgarh-Delhi Jn Kaifiyat Express by 2.45 hours.

The list of other trains running late is given below.

The movement of as many as 17 Delhi-bound trains was also affected on Wednesday due to bad weather conditions. These trains were Mau-Anandvihar Express (15025) by five hours, Katihar-Amritsar Express (15707), Bhagalpur-Anandvihar Garibrath (22405), Sultanpur-Anandvihar Sadbhawna Express (14103) running late by 4.5 hours, and Maldah-Delhi Jn Farakka Express (13413).

Meanwhile, Light Rain/Thundershowers are likely to occur at isolated places over Agra, Hathras, Aligarh, Bulandsahar, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Sambhal, Badaun, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Shahjahanpur, Farrukhabad, Etah, Mainpuri, Etawah, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Auraiya, Kanpur (N&D), Unnao, Raebareli, Amethi, Lucknow, Hardoi, Sitapur, Barabanki, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Ambedkarnagar, Bahraich, Gonda, Balrampur, Basti, Siddharthnagar, Sant Kabir Nagar districts and adjoining areas in next 2-3 hours

Thunderstorms with light to moderate rain would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi, Greater Noida, Ballabhgarh, Sikandrabad, Gulothi, Hapur, Hodal, Khair, Jattari, Barsana, Dadri, Modinagar, Bijnor, Jhajjar during the next two hours.