BUS ACCIDENT

12 Killed As Bus Collides With Dumper, Catches Fire In MP's Guna

The private bus, en route from Guna to Aron with approximately 30 passengers, caught fire after the collision.

Last Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 08:01 AM IST
12 Killed As Bus Collides With Dumper, Catches Fire In MP's Guna

A tragic incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Wednesday night, as a bus collided with a truck, resulting in at least 12 reported deaths and over a dozen individuals sustaining burn injuries. The private bus, en route from Guna to Aron with approximately 30 passengers, caught fire after the collision on the National Highway.

Local residents aided the injured, and an SDRF team promptly arrived at the scene to transport them to the hospital. Further details about the incident, including the identities of the deceased and injured, are yet to be confirmed.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has been briefed on the situation, expressing profound condolences and ordering a thorough investigation into the tragic event.

