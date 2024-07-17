12 Naxals Killed In Encounter Near Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh Border

New Delhi: An encounter took place between police and Naxalites on Wednesday in the Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra near the Chhattisgarh border, officials said adding at least 12 Naxalites were killed and two security personnel were injured.

According to Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Nilotpal, the prolonged exchange of fire broke out in the afternoon between C60 commandos and Naxals near Wandoli village, lasting for six hours. The police have recovered 12 bodies of Maoists from the incident spot and also found automotive weapons, including 3 AK-47s, 2 INSAS rifles, a carbine and an SLR, he added.

One of the killed Naxals was identified as DVCM Laxman Atram alias Vishal Atram, in charge of Tipagad Dalam. Further identification of Maoists and area search is continuing.

Following the incident, Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced a Rs 51 lakh reward for C60 commando teams and Gadchiroli Police, Nilotpal said.

"The injured persons include a sub-inspector of C 60 and one jawan. They are out of danger, evacuated from the spot, and shifted to Nagpur," the SP added, PTI reported.