Himachal Pradesh

12 Tablighi Jamaat members, their 52 primary contacts report to police in Himachal Pradesh

The DGP said 12 Jamaat member and their 52 primary contacts have reported to the police following which they are put under home quarantine. 

PTI photo

Shimla: Twelve Tablighi Jamaat members who had attended the group's congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin, a COVID-19 hotspot, and their primary contacts have reported to Himachal Pradesh police for testing after warning of a strict action against them, a senior official said on Monday.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Director General of Police, Himachal Pradesh, Sita Ram Mardi had asked Jamaat members to come forward for testing by 5 pm, else they would be booked for attempt to murder.

