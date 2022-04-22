New Delhi: The Thanjavur all-women police force has arrested a 12-year-old boy for raping and impregnating a 17-year-old girl, who has since delivered a baby.

According to a report in English news daily, the police force has booked the boy under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

The reports also added that even though the boy has been arrested based on the victim’s statement, the police officials are checking whether any other person is involved.

The victim and the accused are both school dropouts and live in the same neighbourhood.

The 17-year-old girl was hospitalised after she complained of stomach pain. Upon examination, the doctors found out that she was nine months pregnant and she gave birth to a girl child the same day.

The hospital then informed the all-women police about the incident, following which the team held an inquiry session with the girl.

During the inquiry, the girl pointed at the boy, who was later on booked under Pocso Act Section 5 (1) and 5 (j) (ii) read with Sec 6 and then arrested. The police has sent the boy to a juvenile home in Thanjavur.

“We have decided to ascertain the boy’s age using scientific methods and a DNA test,” the report quoted Police inspector Ravimathi as saying. She also added that the girl and her parents feigned ignorance of her pregnancy till she delivered a baby.

