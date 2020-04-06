120 fresh COVID-19 positive cases reported in Maharashtra, tally reaches 868

Mumbai: With 120 fresh cases, the COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra on Monday mounted to 868, while seven people died of the disease, taking the total death toll in the state to 52, a Health official said. "Out of the 120 people, 68 have tested positive from Mumbai city alone and 41 from Pune," he said.

"The remaining cases includes two each from Vasai-Virar area, Satara and Ahmednagar, three from Aurangabad and one each from Jalna and Nashik," he added.

Speaking of the deaths, four of the seven deaths were reported from Mumbai, rest are from Navi Mumbai, Thane and Vasai, he said, adding that most of them had a foreign travel history. As per the official, the deceased also had co-morbidities such as diabetes or hypertension.

In Mumbai, at least three doctors and 26 nurses on April 6 tested positive for novel coronavirus in Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai Central and the facility has been sealed off to prevent the spread of infection, BMC health officials said. No one is allowed to enter or exit the private hospital, a civic official said.

According to ANI, the Maharashtra Cyber Police have arrested 11 people and registered 85 FIRs against others across the state for spreading fake news and rumours regarding the coronavirus outbreak on social media. According to the police, several fake messages are being circulated on social media platforms which are creating panic among the citizens. These FIRs have been registered, starting from the day when lockdown was imposed across the country.

According to the Maharashtra Cyber Police, WhatsApp is the most misused platform followed by Facebook.