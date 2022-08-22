13 arrested for stone-pelting at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's convoy

Patna: A total of 13 accused have been arrested in connection with stone-pelting at the convoy of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP). Earlier on Sunday, stones were hurled at the Chief Minister's cavalcade in Patna. Nitish Kumar was not present in the cavalcade when the incident took place.

According to reports, the cavalcade was on the way to Gaya for the Chief Minister's scheduled visit on Monday, official told PTI, adding tha the incident happened around 5 pm at Sohdi Mode in Gauri Chuk police station area when a road blockade was underway over the death of a local man.

"When the protestors saw the advance cavalcade of the chief minister, they hurled stones, causing minor damage to three-four vehicles," Patna district magistrate Chandrasekhar Singh told PTI, adding that a police force was sent to the area and the mob was dispersed.

According to the district magistrate, "A case has been registered against 15 people and police have already arrested 11 people. We are analysing the CCTV footage, and will soon nab the remaining four persons."

JD(U) meet on Sept 3-4 to ratify Nitish Kumar's recent 'political move'

The Nitish Kumar led JD(U) is all set to ratify Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's recent "political move" at the party's national executive and national council meeting early next month. According to JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan, the meetings will be held here on September 3 and 4.

"On September 3, the national executive meeting will be held which will be followed, a day later, by the meeting of the national council," PTI quoted Lalan Singh as saying. "The party took a political decision on August 9 and the same needs to be approved by the top decision-making bodies. So that will be on the agenda," he added.

A meeting of all MPs and MLAs of the JD(U) was held at the Chief Minister's residence on August 9 when Kumar, the de facto leader, resigned as "NDA's Chief Minister", citing "unanimous sentiment" in the party that ties be snapped with the BJP which was allegedly trying to engineer a split with the help of former national president RCP Singh.

The day of dramatic developments saw the "Mahagathbandhan", led by the RJD and comprising Congress and Left parties, declaring Kumar as its leader. The JD(U) leader returned as Chief Minister a day later, with RJD heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav getting sworn in as his deputy.

(With PTI Inputs)