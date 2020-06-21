हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

13 NHRC employees, including senior officials, test COVID-19 positive over 10 days

Thirteen employees of the National Human Rights Commission, including some senior officials, have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past ten days, sources said on Sunday.

13 NHRC employees, including senior officials, test COVID-19 positive over 10 days

New Delhi: Thirteen employees of the National Human Rights Commission, including some senior officials, have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past ten days, sources said on Sunday.

The NHRC office is located in the six-storeyed Manavadhikar Bhawan in INA area in south Delhi.

"Thirteen employees have tested positive for COVID-19, including some senior officials. We have informed the surveillance team of the government. Many people have gone into home isolation already and full contacting-tracing is being done," a source told PTI.

Sources said these cases have come up in the last ten days, adding that several employees were coming to office after the lockdown was eased.

"From Wednesday-Friday this week, floor nos. 5 and 6 were closed for sanitisation. Maximum cases have been reported from floor no. 5," the source said.

Recently, a team of NHRC, led by its member, had visited the LNJP Hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 facility under the Delhi government, for on-spot inspection.

Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaCOVID-19
Next
Story

How Indian Army trains and prepares for mountain warfare
  • 4,10,461Confirmed
  • 13,254Deaths

Full coverage

  • 83,84,043Confirmed
  • 4,49,695Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT41M

Taal Thok Ke Special Edition debate on India-China face-off