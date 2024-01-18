Lord Ram is worshipped across the country and in many foreign countries as well. Ram Lalla's consecration ceremony on January 22 will mark his return to Ayodhya after a gap of around 450 years. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the consecration ceremony, he is visiting several temples in the south which has strong connections with Lord Ram. Starting from Maharashtra, PM Modi has so far visited Andhra Pradesh and Kerala as well.

Now, he will be visiting various significant temples in Tamil Nadu on 20-21 January. On 20th January, he will participate in a programme at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu. He will also listen to various scholars reciting verses from the Kamba Ramayanam in this temple. Thereafter, he will reach Rameswaram and perform Darshan and Pooja in Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple. On 21st January, the Prime Minister will perform Darshan and Pooja at Kothandaramaswamy Temple, Dhanushkodi. Near Dhanushkodi, Prime Minister Modi will also visit Arichal Munai, which is said to be the place from where the Ram Setu was built.

Maharashtra - 48 Lok Sabha Seats

Nashik holds significant connections to the Aranya Kand of the Ramayana, the epic where Lord Ram, Sita, and Lakshman resided along the banks of the Godavari River. Notably, it is the locale where Lakshman cut off Surpanakha's nose. The revered Shree Kala Ram Mandir which PM Modi visited, stands in the Panchavati Area of Nashik, a place deeply intertwined with the events of the Ramayana. Panchavati holds a special significance as it witnessed key episodes of the epic. Lord Ram, accompanied by Sita and Lakshman, spent a considerable time in the Dandakaranya forest, which encompasses the Panchavati region. The legend has it that Lord Ram chose this region for his abode due to the auspicious presence of these five significant trees - Panchvati - five banyan trees. Now, by visiting the temple, PM Modi sent a message to the people of Maharashtra that the Ram Temple is ready for devotees. Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats and BJP is facing tough competition there due to the NCP-Sena UBT-Congress alliance.

Andhra Pradesh - 25 Seats

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed darshan and puja at Veerbhadra Temple in Lepakshi, Puttaparthi, in Andhra Pradesh on January 16. PM Modi heard verses from the Ranganatha Ramayan in Telugu and witnessed the tale of Jatayu visually presented through the traditional shadow puppetry art form from Andhra Pradesh known as Tholu Bommalata. Lepakshi's historical significance is rooted in the Ramayana, as it is believed that the injured bird Jatayu, wounded by Ravana during the abduction of Goddess Sita, descended at this location after an intense battle and attended Mokhsa. Even if the BJP manages to win three to five seats out of 25 in the state, it will be a boost for the saffron party.

Kerala - 20 Lok Sabha Seats

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed darshan and puja at Guruvayur Temple in Guruvayur, Kerala on January 17. PM Modi appealed to people to light Ram Jyoti on January 22 to mark the Ram Temple consecration ceremony. The BJP has significantly increased its vote share in some of the seats including Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur and Attingal seats. Of the 20 seats, the BJP is trying to win at least 3-5 seats with the help of Hindu and Christian voters.

Tamil Nadu - 39 Lok Sabha Seats

The BJP has gained significant popularity in the state under state unit chief K Annamalai. Now, with PM Modi's regular visits and temple darshans, the BJP is trying to carve a niche among the Hindu voters. PM Modi's popularity clubbed with the dynamism of Annamalai is likely to increase BJP's vote share. And if this translates into victory, it would mark the saffron party's south expansion. There are 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu.

With the Lok Sabha elections just three months away, the BJP is working round the clock to increase its vote share in the southern states.