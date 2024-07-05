14 Engineers Including 3 Executives Suspended Over Bridge Collapses In Bihar

The Bihar government suspended 14 engineers in response to a series of recent bridge collapses in the state on Friday. The decision was made after a probe panel submitted its findings to the Water Resources Department (WRD), news agency PTI quoted officials as saying. "Engineers were found to be negligent, and monitoring was ineffective... That is the primary cause of the collapse of small bridges and causeways in the state," Additional Chief Secretary of WRD Chaitanya Prasad told reporters here.



Three executive engineers were among those suspended. In the last 17 days, 10 bridges have collapsed in the districts of Siwan, Saran, Madhubani, Araria, East Champaran, and Kishanganj, according to officials. More details awaited.

This is a developing story.