Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2763807
NewsIndia
BIHAR BRIDGE COLLAPSES

14 Engineers Including 3 Executives Suspended Over Bridge Collapses In Bihar

Three executive engineers were among those suspended. In the last 17 days, 10 bridges have collapsed in the districts of Siwan, Saran, Madhubani, Araria, East Champaran, and Kishanganj, according to officials.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Jul 05, 2024, 06:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

14 Engineers Including 3 Executives Suspended Over Bridge Collapses In Bihar

The Bihar government suspended 14 engineers in response to a series of recent bridge collapses in the state on Friday. The decision was made after a probe panel submitted its findings to the Water Resources Department (WRD), news agency PTI quoted officials as saying. "Engineers were found to be negligent, and monitoring was ineffective... That is the primary cause of the collapse of small bridges and causeways in the state," Additional Chief Secretary of WRD Chaitanya Prasad told reporters here.

Three executive engineers were among those suspended. In the last 17 days, 10 bridges have collapsed in the districts of Siwan, Saran, Madhubani, Araria, East Champaran, and Kishanganj, according to officials. More details awaited.

This is a developing story.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is saving Baba Narayan Sakar Hari?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is 'Bhole Baba'?
DNA Video
DNA: Hathras's killer Baba's 'mysterious world' exposed
DNA Video
DNA: CM Yogi Action on Hathras Stampede
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal woman seeks action against those who filmed beating
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of Rahul Gandhi's Ayodhya 'Claim'!
DNA Video
DNA: Complete analysis of Rahul's 'Hindu' speech
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu Temple Vandalised In Jammu Kashmir's Reasi
DNA Video
DNA: What's in the new law?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Boom' in Indian wedding Industry!