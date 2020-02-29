हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Airport

14 flights diverted from Delhi international airport due to rains, strong winds

Flights have been diverted from Delhi Airport to Lucknow, Amritsar, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur due to bad weather in Delhi.

14 flights diverted from Delhi international airport due to rains, strong winds

New Delhi: As many as 14 flights have been diverted from Delhi Airport to Lucknow, Amritsar, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur due to bad weather in Delhi.

The private weather agency Skymet weather said, "We expect only isolated rains to occur over Delhi-NCR and southern districts of Haryana. However, moderate rains will appear over northern districts of Punjab, Haryana, and Northwest UttarPradesh."

Airport sources claimed that flights heading for Indira Gandhi International Airport had to be diverted due to "strong winds" which started at around 5 pm on Saturday evening, as per news agency IANS.

"The weather condition lasted between 5 pm to 6.30 pm in this time period flights to the airport were diverted elsewhere," sources said.

According to the weather department, there is a cyclonic circulation over east Afghanistan and Pakistan in the middle tropospheric level and the induced cyclonic circulation over northwest Rajasthan in lower levels.

Under its influence moderate to widespread rains with isolated thunderstorm, hailstorm, lightning and gusty winds expected over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on March 1. 

