14 traders test positive for coronavirus at Delhi's Azadpur Sabzi Mandi; 600 people screened

New Delhi: Business in Delhi Azadpur Sabzi Mandi is not usual on Wednesday (April 29) as 14 traders have been tested positive for the coronavirus. This has affected traders as well as labourers, who are busy unloading goods from trucks, as they are worried about their health.

So far, 600 people have been screened and of these 50 had symptoms of the COVID-19. Their samples have been sent for examination. The traders here are living in the shadow of fear after the demise of one businessman Bholanath on April 21 due to coronavirus.

The administration has sealed as many as 14 shops, but traders working here are facing a dilemma of facing the crisis of livelihood due to the deadly virus.

Azadpur is also known as Asia's largest fruit and vegetable market witnessing the arrival of 12000 metric tons of goods in normal days, but now this has reduced to merely 5000 metric tons.

Similarly, Okhla Mandi is also facing more or less the same situation. It used to have Onion trade of 300 tonnes in a day but the same has reduced to merely 80 tonnes. The business here reduced to 25% of the business it used to have in the normal days.

At Ghazipur market also, traders are facing the slum. They want the coronavirus test of all the people working here. The norms of social distancing have left with the people who come here.

Azadpur Sabzi Mandi continues to operate 24 hours during the lockdown as the government has exempted all essential services from restrictions. The Mandi is working so that the supply of fruits and vegetables continue to reach at the residents of Delhi.