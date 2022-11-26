14 years of 26/11: PM Modi pays tribute to terror attack victims

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered all those who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008. He paid tribute to them saying that enemies of humanity attacked Mumbai 14 years ago on the day when the nation was celebrating its Constitution and citizens` rights.

During the interaction on the occasion of the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court, PM Modi also commemorated BR Ambedkar and everyone who contributed in giving us the constitution we have today.

He mentioned once again his commitment to fulfil their vision for a dream nation that India is. He asserted, "Today is also the anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks. 14 years back, when India was celebrating its Constitution and citizens` rights, enemies of humanity carried out the biggest terror attack on India. I pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the attack."

He also noted that this year`s Constitution Day celebrations are even more special as India is also celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

He stated, "`We the People` is a commitment and belief that has made India the mother of democracy.”

It needs to be noted that on 26/11, 2008, Pakistan-based terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba carried out the biggest terror attack on our nation in which at least 174 people, including 20 security force personnel and 26 foreign nationals, were killed. Moreover, around 300 others were injured.

The terrorists were armed with automatic weapons and hand grenades. They mercilessly targeted civilians at different places in the southern part of Mumbai which included the Chhatrapati Shivaji railway station, the popular Leopold Cafe, two hospitals, and a theatre.

The attacks which began at around 9:30 pm ended within a few hours. However, the terror continued at three locations where hostages were kept- the Nariman House, the luxury hotels Oberoi Trident and Taj Mahal Palace and Tower.