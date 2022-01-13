14th Indo-China Corps Commander Level talks fail to end deadlock: 5 key takeaways

New Delhi: The 14th round of the Indo-China Corps Commander Level Meeting that Initiated after a military face-off at Galwan valley in 2020 was held on Wednesday (January 12) at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side on Wednesday.

The main focus of the meeting, which lasted for over 13 hours, was to discuss a way to carry forward the disengagement process at Hot Springs (Patrolling Point 15).

However, no breakthrough could be achieved by the talks between the militaries of India and China and the two sides agreed to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue to work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest, said a joint statement.

Here are some key takeaways from the 14th Indo-China Corps Commander Level Meeting

Representatives from the defence and foreign affairs establishments of the two sides were present at the meeting.

It was agreed that both sides should follow "the guidance provided by the state leaders" and work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest, a joint statement read.

The two countries also agreed to consolidate on the previous outcomes and take effective efforts to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector including during winter.

Both India and China agreed to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue via military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest.

The two sides agreed that the next round of the commanders' talks should be held at the earliest.

The last round of official conversations between the two nations took place on October 10, 2021, which also ended in a stalemate as none of the sides could reach a common ground.

Last week, India described China's renaming of some places in Arunachal Pradesh as a "ridiculous exercise" to support "untenable territorial" claims, asserting that the state has always been and will always remain an "inalienable" part of India.

Live TV