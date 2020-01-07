15 Delhi-bound trains delayed by 2-6 hours as bad weather hits Indian Railways

New Delhi: Due to bad weather fog in several parts of northern India along with predictions of a light hail storm in the capital that may continue will Wednesday, at least 15 Delhi-bound trains would be delayed by two to six hours.

According to Northern Railway officials, Faizabad-Delhi Express (14205) along with Hyderabad-New Delhi Telangana Express (12723) trains are likely to witness a delay of six hours, followed by Katihar-Delhi Champaran Humsafar Express (15705) running behind its schedule by 4 hours.

The list of other delayed trains is given here:

On Monday, several trains were delayed due to fog and bad weather conditions. Rewa-Anand Vihar Express was delayed by five hours and 30 minutes, while Singrauli-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express was running behind its schedule by 4 hours, according to Northern Railway officials.

Among other trains running late were Chhindwara-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Express (3 hours and 30 minutes), Yeshwantpur-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Duranto Express (3 hours), Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express (2 hours and 30 minutes), Mau-Anand Vihar Terminal Express and Barauni-New Delhi Vaishali Express (2 hours and 30 minutes).

Rajendra Nagar-New Delhi Sampoorna Kranti Express and Allahabad-New Delhi Hamsafar Express trains were also delayed by 1 hour and 30 minutes.

On Sunday, 26 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by 2 to 5 hours due to fog in several parts of northern India.

Notably, the air pollution level on Tuesday morning in the national capital and areas around it deteriorated with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching the lower end of the 'Very Poor' category. The AQI in Delhi docked at 314, according to the Center-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The AQI was the highest in Mathura Road at 338, followed by Airport (T3) at 328, Delhi University at 317, Dhirpur at 316, Ayanagar at 310, Chandni Chowk and Lodhi Road at 309, IIT Delhi at 302, and Pusa at 272. The AQI in Noida stood at 354 and Gurugram at 317.

On Monday evening, light showers lashed parts of the national capital. Rain with hailstorm is also expected today afternoon or evening hours with strong surface winds measuring 20 to 25 kilometres per hour, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).