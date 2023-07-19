trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2637405
15 Killed Including 6 Cops As Power Transformer Explodes In Uttarakhand's Chamoli

A power transformer blast on the shores of the Alaknanda river in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district killed 15 people and wounded several others.

Jul 19, 2023

New Delhi: A power transformer blast at the under-construction Namami Gange project on the shores of the Alaknanda river in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district killed 15 people and wounded several others, an official said on Wednesday. Uttarakhand ADGP V Murugesan told news agency ANI that "Around 15 people including a police sub-inspector & five home guards have died. Investigation is underway. Prima Facie reveals that there was current on the railing and the investigation will reveal the further details." The injured are being air lifted to AIIMS Rishikesh by helicopter for treatment. 

Further details awaited


