15 new coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Mumbai's Dharavi, total climbs to 43

Mumbai's Dharavi area is rapidly becoming the hotspot of coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak as 15 news positive cases were reported from the area on Sunday (April 12).

The total number of coronavirus positive patients in Dharavi has now climbed to 43. Sources told Zee Media that 9 out of 15 new cases were already in quarantine for the last few days. Four people have died due to coronavirus in Dharavi so far.

On Saturday (April 11), health care workers conducted a door-to-door screening of all the Dharavi residents. It is to be noted that Dharavi is the largest slum in the country and it has a population of around 10 lakhs. A team comprising private doctors of Dharavi and BMC medical staff checked the temperature and questioned the people about their travel history.

In this screening, if people are found to have symptoms, the team will immediately inform the BMC and they will be tested for coronavirus. Those found people in this test will be kept in isolation or quarantine and the will be treated. 150 doctors of Dharavi have joined Mumbai BMC through Indian Medical Council and Maharashtra Medical Council. Mumbai Police is also using drones to monitor the movement of people in the narrow lanes of Dharavi.

On April 7, Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha MP Rahul Shewale had urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to completely lock down Dharavi in order to prevent it from becoming a coronavirus COVID-19 hotspot.

According to the Shiv Sena MP, the Mumbai police is making a good effort but no one is listening due to the less strength of the police. He also demanded additional police force of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) so that they can extend their help to the police.

"If the virus is not contained in Dharavi, then Mumbai will be in serious trouble. The spread of coronavirus can be very fast in Dharavi due to the congestion," he had said.