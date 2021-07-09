हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

1500 PSA oxygen plants to support over 4 lakhs beds: PM Narendra Modi reviews oxygen supply across the nation

Narendra Modi reviews progress of oxygen augmentation and availability across country

1500 PSA oxygen plants to support over 4 lakhs beds: PM Narendra Modi reviews oxygen supply across the nation
Pic courtesy: ANI

The second wave of coronavirus saw the country gaasping for breath, literally. Severe oxygen shortage were reported from across the country and the capital, Delhi, was one of the worst hit. With many experts pointing to a possible third wave soon, PM Narendra Modi decided to take stock of the situation.

On Friday (July 9), the PM chaired a high-level meeting to review the augmentation and availability of medical oxygen across the country. 

Officials discussed with the Prime Minister and briefed him about the progress on the installation of PSA Oxygen plants across the country. More than 1500 PSA Oxygen plants are coming up across the nation. The PMO informed that the PSA Oxygen plants contributed by PM Cares Fund will support more than 4 lakh oxygenated beds.

At the review meeting, PM Modi asked officials to ensure oxygen plants are functional at the earliest and that they should closely with the state governments for the same. 

"Ensure training of hospital staff on operation and maintenance of oxygen plants. Each district should have trained personnel," the PM told the officials. The prime minister was informed by officials that a training module prepared by experts is in place, and they are targeting training of around 8,000 people across the country.

Modi also asked them to deploy advanced technology like IoT to track the performance and functioning of these oxygen plants at the local and national level. He was informed by officials that a pilot exercise is being done using IoT for monitoring the performance of the oxygen plants, the PMO said.

Earlier, the Union cabinet approved a Rs 23,123-crore package for improving health infrastructure to fight COVID-19 as part of which around 2.4 lakh medical beds and 20,000 ICU ones would be created with a special focus on paediatric care.

(With PTI inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra ModioxygenCoronaviruscovidoxygen plantsPSA
Next
Story

In Moscow, EAM Jaishankar calls for 'consistent sensitivity' to interests of India and Russia

Must Watch

PT35M18S

UP: Accuse who misbehaved with woman during Block Pramukh election violence arrested