New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday (May 17, 2022) addressed the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament of Jamaica and said that fifteen thousand kilometres away from India, he feels "very much" at home. He said that as the Constitutional Head of the world's largest democracy, he feels "delighted and honoured" to speak to this august gathering of the leaders of the vibrant democracy of Jamaica.

President Kovind also expressed confidence that convergences and complementarities between the two nations will be mutually beneficial and stated that India is ready to partner with Jamaica and share its technical skills, knowledge and expertise which could transform the Caribbean country's education and businesses.

"Let me also state at the outset that being in Jamaica, experiencing its lively culture and meeting its even livelier people is something I was eagerly looking forward to. The soul-stirring songs of Bob Marley, Reggae music, sports superstars, as well as the warm and welcoming nature of the Jamaicans are well known the world over. So are your Blue Mountain coffee and the beautiful beaches," he said.

"Fifteen thousand kilometres away from India, I feel very much at home before you. And why should I not, when this House has many distinguished members with Indian lineage," Kovind added.

He highlighted that Jamaica has welcomed Indians with open arms and given them dignity and respect.

"As a result, not just politics; but business, music, sports, dress, and food have all witnessed rich Indian presence," President Kovind said.

"For a country with less than 3 million people, it is amazing to see Jamaica’s dominance in athletics at the Olympics, World Championships, and other premier sporting events," he said

Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind, who is on a four-day visit to Jamaica, also extended his greetings to the Jamaican delegates and the Indian diaspora, embracing 60 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Accompanied by his wife first lady Savita Kovind, daughter Swati Kovind, Union Minister Pankaj Chowdhary, Lok Sabha MP Rama Devi, Satish Kumar Gautam and Secretary-Level Officers, President Kovind said that Jamaica has a very special place in India and among our people as Indians from all walks of life had been coming to this beautiful country and making it their home.

He called the embrace between the two nations `mutual` and also talked about cricket icons like George Headley, Michael Holding and Chris Gayle being admired by generations of cricket lovers in India.

"Indians are extremely passionate about cricket, which binds our geographically distant countries very close. The greatness of Usain Bolt is well known to Indian sports lovers," he said, stating that it is inspiring to watch Jamaica racing ahead of other nations in the medals tally at the Olympics.

"If there ever will be a ranking of nations in terms of sporting influence, Jamaica will surely be high up there," he said.