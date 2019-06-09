close

Uttar Pradesh

17 IAS officers transferred in Uttar Pradesh

District Magistrate of Chitrakoot, Vishaak G was named the Special Secretary of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while Jitendra Mohan Singh was appointed Joint Director of Cadre Headquarters in Lucknow.

Lucknow: Days after the conclusion of Lok Sabha elections, the Uttar Pradesh government has transferred 17 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers.

The government changed the District Magistrates of many districts including Azamgarh, Barabanki, Sultanpur and Firozabad. Commissioners of Azamgarh and Saharanpur were also removed.
 

