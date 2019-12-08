हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rape case

17-year old girl gets raped in Lucknow, eats poison after the incident

The Uttar Pradesh police have registered a complaint in the following matter under Section 376 and have arrested the accused in the matter. The rape victim is currently admitted in a trauma centre of King George's Medical University (KGMC) Lucknow where she is undergoing treatment.

17-year old girl gets raped in Lucknow, eats poison after the incident

Lucknow: A 17-year old girl was raped in Kakoli Village situated in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday (December 8). The teenage girl tried to commit suicide by consuming poison after she was raped. The rape victim is currently admitted in a trauma centre of King George's Medical University (KGMC) Lucknow where she is undergoing treatment.

The Uttar Pradesh police have registered a complaint in the following matter under Section 376 and have arrested the accused in the matter. 

This is the second such incident reported within two days where a 16-year-old rape victim allegedly committed suicide in Uttar Pradesh`s Kanpur Dehat after being threatened by the accused on Friday (December 8). 

Live TV

The incident took place during the same time when the Unnao rape victim who had been set ablaze, died during medical treatment. According to the victim's family, three men allegedly abducted and raped the 17-year-old on November 13. She informed about the mishappening to the family on November 17 when she returned home. She was produced before a Magistrate on November 22 where she identified the three accused who were booked for rape on December 2.

In another incident which took place in Uttar Pradesh, a 30-year-old rape victim was attacked with acid by four men in Muzaffarnagar for refusing to withdraw her complaint of rape against them. The rape victim is also undergoing treatment at a Meerut hospital.

Tags:
Rape caseUttar PradeshLucknow rape caseRape victim
Next
Story

India calls for effective steps against terrorism on SAARC founding day

Must Watch

PT4M22S

Delhi Anaj Mandi fire: Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 10 lakh relief for kin of dead