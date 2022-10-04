NewsIndia
UTTAR PRADESH

17-year-old girl's naked body found in field in UP's Auraiya; family alleges rape, murder

The girl's family members told the media that she had gone out in the morning to defecate but as she did not return home even after long, they launched a search for her and found her body in the field.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 09:50 AM IST|Source: PTI

Auraiya: A 17-year-old girl's naked body was found in a millet field under Dibiyapur police station limits in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya on Monday (October 3, 2022), police said. The girl's family has alleged that she was raped and murdered. The girl's family members told the media that she had gone out in the morning to defecate but as she did not return home even after long, they launched a search for her and found her body in the field.

Auraiya Superintendent of Police (SP) Charu Nigam reached the village with forensic experts and deployed 10 police teams, including a Special Operations Group, to crack the case.

Her death took a political turn as Congress uploaded a video on its Twitter handle, saying the police were "running away" with the body, an allegation denied by the authorities.

The tweet in Hindi read, "In Auraiya, the naked body of a 17-year-old girl was found in a field. The police arrived and began running away with the body in a hurry. The poor family is running behind. Uttar Pradesh is 'Number 1' in crimes against women. But nobody will call it 'junge raj'."

Refuting the allegations, SP Nigam said the policemen completed all legal formalities and took the body into possession after pacifying the family.

In no way has the body been forcibly taken, she added.

The officer said the post-mortem examination will be video graphed and a case will be registered based on the family's complaint.

