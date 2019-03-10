172 officers commissioned as officers of Indian Army

Chennai: A total of 172 students has been commissioned as gentlemen and lady cadets, including those hailing from Bhutan and Afghanistan, during a passing out parade at the Officers Training Academy here.

Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, General Officer, Commander-in-Chief, reviewed the parade Saturday and encouraged the cadets to adhere to core values of the Indian army.

Also, he presented the Sword of Honour and a silver medal to the academy under officer Siddharth Bhawnani.

Singh complimented the cadets and staff of the OTA on the excellent standard displayed by all.

He presented a gold medal to cadet Sandhya and a bronze medal to battalion under officer Noyonika Binda, an official press release said.