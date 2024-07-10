New Delhi: The Tragic Incident took place after eighteen people died and several others were injured after a sleeper bus going from Sitamarhi in Bihar to Delhi rammed into a milk container under Behtamujawar PS on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Unnao.



The incident occurred when a double-decker bus going from Bihar to Delhi hit a milk tanker at around 05:15 AM on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway under the Behtamujawar PS area.

After receiving the information about the incident, police reached the spot, took out all the injured and admitted them to CHC Bangarmau for treatment and the necessary action is being taken, Behtamujawar Police said.