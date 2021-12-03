18 fliers from at-risk nations tested COVID-19 positive so far: Top 5 points by Health Minister in Parliament

New Delhi: A day after India reported its first two Omicron COVID variant cases, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday (December 3) informed Parliament that 18 passengers from 'at-risk' countries have tested positive for COVID-19 so far.

Mandaviya was replying to a debate on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Lok Sabha during which he assured that the Union government has adopted all measures to make the country ready for any future challenges, PTI reported.

Here are the top points:

1. The Health minister said that RT-PCR tests of as many as 16,000 passengers from 'at-risk' countries have been conducted so far, of whom 18 have tested positive for coronavirus. Genome sequencing for Omicron detection is underway for these passengers.

2. Mandaviya said a decision on COVID vaccine booster dose and jabs for children will be taken on the basis of scientific advise.

3. The Centre has adopted a buffer stock policy to ensure that all states have enough medicines to deal with any further surge in COVID-19 cases, the health minister informed.

4. On data on the number of people who died due to shortage of oxygen during the second wave, Mandaviya addressing the Lok Sabha during the Question Hour said: A total of 19 states responded and it's only Punjab which stated in writing that four suspected deaths were there (in the state) and that too being investigated. We made it public. Still, politics is happening.

5. Health minister said, "3.46 crore corona cases have been reported in India and 4.6 lakh people died - this is 1.36% of total cases. 25,000 cases and 340 deaths per million population reported in India - this is one of the lowest in the world."

(With agency inputs)

