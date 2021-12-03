हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Omicron

18 fliers from at-risk nations tested COVID-19 positive so far: Top 5 points by Health Minister in Parliament

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya was replying to a debate on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Lok Sabha during which he assured that the Union government has adopted all measures to make the country ready for any future challenges

18 fliers from at-risk nations tested COVID-19 positive so far: Top 5 points by Health Minister in Parliament
Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: A day after India reported its first two Omicron COVID variant cases, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday (December 3) informed Parliament that 18 passengers from 'at-risk' countries have tested positive for COVID-19 so far. 

Mandaviya was replying to a debate on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Lok Sabha during which he assured that the Union government has adopted all measures to make the country ready for any future challenges, PTI reported. 

Here are the top points:

1. The Health minister said that RT-PCR tests of as many as 16,000 passengers from 'at-risk' countries have been conducted so far, of whom 18 have tested positive for coronavirus. Genome sequencing for Omicron detection is underway for these passengers. 

2. Mandaviya said a decision on COVID vaccine booster dose and jabs for children will be taken on the basis of scientific advise. 

3. The Centre has adopted a buffer stock policy to ensure that all states have enough medicines to deal with any further surge in COVID-19 cases, the health minister informed. 

4. On data on the number of people who died due to shortage of oxygen during the second wave, Mandaviya addressing the Lok Sabha during the Question Hour said: A total of 19 states responded and it's only Punjab which stated in writing that four suspected deaths were there (in the state) and that too being investigated. We made it public. Still, politics is happening. 

5. Health minister said, "3.46 crore corona cases have been reported in India and 4.6 lakh people died - this is 1.36% of total cases. 25,000 cases and 340 deaths per million population reported in India - this is one of the lowest in the world." 

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
OmicronCOVID-19Coronaviruscovid vaccine booster doseMansukh Mandaviya
Next
Story

Anand Mahindra's images of Kochi will compel you to visit 'God's own country'- See

Must Watch

PT6M24S

Health Secretary writes letter to states, asks govts to increase testing & tracing